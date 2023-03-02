NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan announced Thursday, March 2 that NC State softball head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift will be dismissed immediately and will not coach the remainder of the 2023 season.
The decision comes after a rocky start to the season in which the Wolfpack lost its first six games and currently sits with an overall record of 5-10. Through 15 games, NC State has been outscored by a combined 43 runs, and the team’s average margin of defeat in its 10 losses is 6.9 runs.
Since taking over the program in 2019, Patrick-Swift has led NC State to an overall record of 109-81 from 2019 to 2022. Although the team has boasted a winning overall record in each of her four previous seasons, the Pack has a combined conference record of 34-54 in that timespan and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The athletic department has not announced a permanent replacement at this point, with Corrigan stating “We will begin a national search following the conclusion of the season.”
According to a report by Extra Inning Softball, an NC State softball spokesperson said, “Assistant coach Deven Boland will be responsible for on-field duties and Deputy AD Stephanie Menio will handle all off-field duties.”
It has also been announced that assistant coach Patrick Swift will not return to the team either.
As for the immediate future, the Wolfpack travels to Blacksburg, Virginia for its first ACC series of the season against Virginia Tech this Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.