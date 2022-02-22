The Wolfpack (10-1) jumped out to an early lead, but it didn’t last long as the Spartans (5-4) responded quickly.
The Pack started off with a bang in the first. Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann (1.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 K) forced three straight outs in the top frame, allowing no offense. Graduate center fielder Brittany Jackson (1-2, BB, 2 R) walked to first, and was hit all the way to third by fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris (2-3, RBI, SB).
After Morris stole second, graduate shortstop Randi Farricker (1-3, 2 RBI) stepped in and whacked a deep single to bring in her eighth and ninth RBIs of the season. Farricker was thrown out trying to take second during the play, ending the inning 2-0.
The Spartans answered back very quickly, with their first batter of the second inning smoking a ball into center that just grazed the top of the wall for a home run. After two outs and a double, another ball was crushed into right field, bringing in two more runs.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson (5.1 IP, 0 ER, H, 6 K, 3 HBP) came in relief and forced the final out, stopping the bleeding with three earned runs. The Wolfpack could not answer back within the inning, keeping the score to 3-2.
The Pack had an opportunity to tie in the third, but a great double play by the Spartan third baseman negated the attempt, leaving a runner in scoring position. The Pack finally tied the game in the fourth after freshman left fielder Michele Tarpay (1-2, RBI) singled in a run.
McPherson struck out three straight batters in the fifth, maintaining the tie in the top. Jackson had other plans, smacking a two-out double to get into scoring position. Morris answered with a hard drive to the left side of the field, allowing Jackson to score and take the lead for the Pack, 4-3.
Both teams caused three straight outs in the sixth, amping up the pressure for the Spartans in the seventh. With two outs, McPherson hit the batter, putting the tying run on first. This was her third HBP of the game. With a deep count and just one more strike to go, McPherson forced a pop-up to end the game.
The Wolfpack will continue the home stretch with the Wolfpack Invitational. It will play three doubleheaders against Bowling Green, Central Connecticut State and Delaware. The invitational starts Friday, Feb. 25 and ends Sunday, Feb. 27.