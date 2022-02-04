The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor game in NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in February, 2023, the NHL announced Friday evening.
The 2023 Stadium Series is coming to Raleigh!See y'all at Carter-Finley 👊 pic.twitter.com/MXX0Z0RPE6— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 4, 2022
“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell in a statement. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”
According to the release, Carter-Finley becomes the sixth collegiate football stadium to host one of the NHL’s outdoor games, with the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series marking the league’s 13th Stadium Series game and 37th outdoor game.
The Hurricanes were originally supposed to host an outdoor game in February 2021, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19.