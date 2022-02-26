The NC State rifle team finished seventh in the Great American Rifle Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Wolfpack collectively scored 4667 points in the two-day event.
Junior John Peterson led the Wolfpack in smallbore and aggregate. He tied his career best in smallbore with a 581, and scored a 589 in air rifle for a combined 1170.
Junior Addy Burrow scored the highest air rifle score on the second day, an impressive 590 to close out the championships. She tied with redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton and sophomore Ben Salas with the 590 air rifle score. Burrow scored 576 points in smallbore, bringing her aggregate to 1166, the third highest for the team. Salas finished with one more point, finishing second.
Sophomore Lauren Crossley shot both smallbore and air rifle on the first day due to spacing limitations. She shot 567 smallbore and tied her career high for air rifle with a 587.
Freshman Katie Tedeschi scored the fourth highest aggregate for the Pack, collecting 1163 points. She shot a 575 on smallbore for the first day and a 588 on the second day.
NC State did not qualify for the NCAA Championships, but Katie Tedeschi was selected as an alternate for air rifle. The three-day event starts on March 10.