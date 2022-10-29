No. 19 NC State rifle notched its first win of the season in a 4676-4651 victory over No. 16 Army on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Wolfpack (1-1) set a new program record in smallbore, outscoring the Black Knights (0-3) in that respect 2329-2312. Junior Ben Salas led the charge for the Pack in the smallbore with a 588. Freshman Kendall Goebel finished right behind him at 586, the second-highest score among all shooters.
Army posted three smallbore scores of at least 580, but that wasn’t enough to catch the Pack. Junior Roman Karadsheh and sophomore Katie Tedeschi scored a 578 and 577, respectively, but the Black Knight’s best sub-580 score dropped down to 573. Redshirt junior Travis Stockton rounded out NC State’s smallbore scoring with a 563.
Karadsheh took the top spot in air rifle from either squad with a 590 as Goebel boosted the Wolfpack again, sharing the team’s second-best score in the discipline with Tedeschi at 588. Salas, junior Lauren Crossley and freshman Kyra Meade each scored 586 in air rifle, followed by Stockton’s 585 and a 582 from senior Aliya Butt. NC State ousted Army in air rifle as well, 2347-2339.
Goebel and Salas tied for the highest individual scores for the Pack, swapping scores in air rifle and smallbore to each finish with an 1174. Army’s top individual score came from Anusha Pakkam, who finished just behind the Wolfpack at 1173. Karadsheh wrapped up NC State’s individual finishes with an 1168 on the day.
The Wolfpack will stay in West Point, New York for a showdown against the No. 6 Akron Zips on Sunday, Oct. 30. The match is set to start at 8 a.m.