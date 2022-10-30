No. 19 NC State rifle dropped a close match against Akron, losing 4695-4662. Despite a season-high air rifle score of 2352, it could not beat the top-10 team.
The Wolfpack (1-2) previously beat Army in a two-day trip to West Point, New York with a program-record score in smallbore, but it could not repeat the win against the Zips (5-2).
The Pack had a season-high score in air rifle, led by junior Roman Karadsheh with a 589. Junior Ben Salas and sophomore Katie Tedeschi were close behind, each scoring 588, and junior Lauren Crossley posted a 591 herself, although she was not in the countable lineup.
In smallbore, Karadsheh and Tedeschi each scored 580, good for fourth on the day. Karadsheh’s score is a career high for the junior. Freshman Kyra Meade scored a personal best of 574, and fellow freshman Kendall Goebel shot a 577, which was good for 10th on the day. Karadsheh and Tedeschi were the only ones who scored in the top-10 in aggregate score, placing sixth and seventh, respectively.
NC State will travel to Charleston, South Carolina to compete against The Citadel and Navy in a two-day event similar to West Point. With the short schedule, this is the penultimate event of the season for the Wolfpack.