The NC State rifle team traveled to Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 7 to compete against Ohio State. Murray State also participated but was not competing against the Pack officially.
The Wolfpack could not defeat No. 8 Ohio State, taking its team record to 1-3. The Pack was only two points behind the Buckeyes in the air rifle category, but fell 25 points in the smallbore category, resulting in the 27 point deficit to lose the match. Murray State beat the Buckeyes by 23 points.
The top scorer for the Pack was freshman Katie Tedeschi, who had the best day in her career. Tedeschi scored 583 points in the smallbore category and 592 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1175, beating her previous best by 10 points. She finished sixth aggregate for the day.
Sophomore Ben Salas also had a fantastic day, finishing only one off his career bests for smallbore and air rifle, with 580 and 591 respectively. He finished eighth overall with a 1171 aggregate score.
Redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton also participated in both events. He scored a 569 in smallbore and a 590 in air rifle for an aggregate score of 1159.
NC State will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, to take on Navy’s squad on Nov. 12 for its next completion of the season.