No. 11 NC State rifle completed its final match of the regular season with a loss against No. 5 West Virginia. Seven athletes represented the Pack and had some solid performances to end the season.
The Wolfpack (2-4) lost to the Mountaineers (10-1) by a score of 4,751-4,687, unable to finish the season at .500.
Despite the loss, the team tied its sixth-highest air rifle score in program history at 2,364, and the smallbore score of 2,323 is also good for sixth in program history.
Junior Ben Salas scored the highest aggregate for the Pack, collecting 1,179 points. This score was good for fifth on the day out of all shooters, with his air rifle score of 596 boosting that total. After scoring a record-setting smallbore performance against No. 19 Citadel, the Wolfpack needed every point in air rifle to push ahead of West Virginia.
Sophomore Katie Tedeschi finished ninth on the day with a 1,174 aggregate. Only a few points behind Salas, she scored 592 points in air rifle, but she only scored one point behind Salas, the team leader, in smallbore. Contributing to the smallbore score last time out, Tedeschi had a massive influence in the aggregate score against the Wolfpack’s top five opponent this time around.
Freshman Kendall Goebel scored an aggregate of 1,166. Her points were almost evenly split between smallbore and air rifle, scoring 582 and 584 on those events, respectively. Her performance was complete enough, but could not pull NC State ahead of the Mountaineers.
Junior Roman Karadsheh was just behind Goebel, scoring an aggregate of 1,152. He scored fourth on aggregate for the Pack with an identical 576 for both smallbore and air rifle.
Junior Lauren Crossley participated in just the air rifle competition. She scored 592 points in the contest, helping to push the Wolfpack score up. She did not compete in smallbore.
Freshman Kyra Meade scored 1,160 on the day. She scored 574 on smallbore and 586 on air rifle. Given her totals, she scored higher than some seasoned veterans on the Pack and the Mountaineers.