NC State rifle traveled to Oxford, Mississippi and lost to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Jan. 28 in conference play. The Pack posted a score of 4,670 to the Rebels’ 4,720.
With NCAA qualifiers fast-approaching, the Wolfpack (2-6, 1-6 GARC) was certainly feeling the pressure during Saturday’s match against the Rebels (7-2, 5-2 GARC). Nevertheless, junior Ben Salas put on an impressive performance, setting a new individual smallbore record with his score of 592. Salas had tied the previous record earlier this season, so it wasn’t at all surprising when he surpassed it.
Salas also performed well in the air rifle portion of the competition, posting a score of 588 and finishing the day with an aggregate score of 1,180 to lead the red-and-white. Sophomore Katie Tedeschi trailed close behind, scoring 594 in air rifle and 577 in smallbore for a total score of 1,171. Salas and Tedeschi took third and fourth overall, respectively.
Junior Lauren Crossley also competed for the Pack, finishing in eighth place overall with an air rifle score of 588 and a season-high smallbore score of 575. Freshman Kendall Goebell finished outside of the top 10 with her scores of 575 in air rifle and 578 in smallbore.
Overall, NC State posted team scores of 2,320 in smallbore and 2,350 in air rifle.
The Pack will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 5 when the team travels to Lexington, Virginia to take on the VMI Keydets. The match is set to start at 8 a.m.