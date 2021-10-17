The No. 11 NC State rifle team had its first match of the season, hosting No. 2 West Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 17 in the only home match the Pack will have this year.
The Mountaineers (4-0) came out on top 4730-4652 after the Pack (0-1) struggled to keep up in both smallbore and air rifle competition.
NC State was absolutely dominated in smallbore, with all seven competitors finishing behind the entire West Virginia squad. Sophomore Ben Salas placed 11th after shooting a 576. In 12th was redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton who shot a 574. Freshman Katie Tedeschi came in 13th after shooting a 573. Sophomore Roman Karadsheh, freshman Sam Burrow, sophomore Lauren Crossley, and junior Aliya Butt rounded out the Wolfpack’s smallbore scores. The Pack lost in the smallbore category by 54 points.
The Pack did better in air rifle and was able to overcome a couple of Mountaineers, with Tedeschi leading the way for the Pack in ninth. Junior Addy Burrow took tenth, shooting a 592 with two 100s. S. Burrow took 11th after shooting a 590 with one 100. Stockton shot a 588, earning him 13th. Salas and Crossley tied for 14th after shooting a 586. Karadsheh and Butt took 17th and 18th respectively. NC State ultimately fell to West Virginia in air rifle as well, losing by 24 points.
NC State will begin the rest of its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.