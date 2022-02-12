The No. 15 NC State rifle team dropped another narrow match on Saturday, Feb. 12, marking its eighth loss, ending the season with only one team win. Despite the team loss, some individuals still wrapped up the regular season with impressive scores heading into the NCAA Qualifiers.
The Wolfpack (1-8) lost its last match of the regular season against No. 9 Akron (5-5) in Akron, Ohio by a mere 30 points, 4692-4662.
Sophomore Ben Salas led the Pack with a 1171 aggregate score, taking third for the day and beating his previous aggregate score by one. Salas’ 581 on smallbore was second best for the day, and consistent with his season average.
Junior Addy Burrow was second for the Pack with an aggregate score of 1169. Her air rifle score of 592 tied for second in the match, and was a four-point improvement from her match in New York.
Freshman Katie Tedeschi was also in the top 10 for the Pack, scoring a 1164 aggregate, finishing third for the Pack and ninth for the match. Her 580 on smallbore was a vast improvement from New York, a large six-point improvement, and her air rifle score of 584 was fourth for NC State
Sophomore Roman Karadsheh has seen better matches. He scored an 1145 aggregate, his lowest score of the season when he participated in both events. Typically a solid performer in air rifle, Karadsheh only scored a 572 in the event.
Next up, the Pack will travel to West Point once more to participate in the NCAA Qualifiers. This will determine if the team can move on to the NCAA Championships, but it’s much more likely that a few individuals will participate, such as Addy Burrow and Ben Salas. Check it out to see who qualifies and moves on to the Championships.