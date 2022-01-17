The No. 15 NC State rifle team lost both of its first spring matches over the long weekend, falling 4752-4664 to No. 5 Kentucky on Sunday Jan. 16 and 4680-4665 to No. 14 Army on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Wolfpack (1-7) recorded a season-high 2315 smallbore score against Kentucky, but it was not enough to beat the Wildcats (7-1). The Black Knights (1-5) came into Monday’s matchup without a win, but were able to narrowly beat the Wolfpack.
Sophomore Ben Salas posted his career high in smallbore with 582 on Sunday, then posted a 583 on Monday to push his mark higher. Salas also punched in a 585 for air rifle on Sunday, then beat that score on Monday with a 587.
Salas and junior Addy Burrow both recorded aggregate scores of 1167 on Sunday, tying for the best Wolfpack scores. On Monday, the pair led the Pack once again, finishing with aggregate scores of 1170 and 1167, respectively.
Redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton posted a 576 smallbore and 582 air rifle on Sunday, then followed the solid performance with a 574 smallbore and a 589 air rifle on Monday.
Sophomore Roman Karadsheh also posted two season highs back-to-back. In air rifle, he scored a 589 Sunday and a 591 on Monday.
The Pack will travel to Kentucky for the Withrow Open on Jan. 23. This will serve as the Pack’s penultimate competition before NCAA Qualifiers on Feb. 19.