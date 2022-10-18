By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
The front-runner to take over as primary signal caller in the new-look Wolfpack offense was graduate transfer Jack Chambers, who assumed starting responsibilities in a 24-9 loss to No. 14 Syracuse. It was a rocky marriage for Chambers and the starting job, with the former Charleston Southern Buccaneer struggling to find a rhythm in the passing game until a win was far out of reach.
Chambers posted a final stat line of 160 passing yards on 60% completion, adding 58 rushing yards on 19 attempts. The most notable figure — or lack thereof — from his stat line is the absence of touchdowns, a common theme among all members of the Wolfpack offense against the Orange.
It’s a harsh adjustment to a new quarterback with only a week of practice, let alone a quarterback who employs a completely different style of football. Where Leary served as a true pocket passer who would occasionally find open field with his feet, Chambers has exemplified a run-first, throw-second mentality at offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s command.
Through his two-game sample size, Chambers’ legs have served as his greatest asset. In the Pack’s comeback victory against the Seminoles, Chambers amassed 47 yards on the ground on seven attempts and managed to play nearly the entire second half without completing a pass. It seems Chambers and Beck are trying to find a more healthy balance, with 30 pass attempts and 19 rushes against Syracuse, but there’s a lot more work to be done.
If Chambers is chosen to be the guy moving forward, Beck and head coach Dave Doeren have to play to his strengths. Despite his pair of poor outings in the passing game, Chambers has experience in an air-raid offense and is more than comfortable slinging the ball downfield, albeit at an FCS level for the majority of his time at Charleston Southern.
One of his most prolific performances as a Buccaneer came against an FBS opponent and a familiar program to NC State, East Carolina. Entering the game as a 24.5 point underdog, Chambers nearly pulled off a historical upset for Charleston Southern. Despite eventually falling 31-28 to the Pirates, he completed 62.3% of his 61 passing attempts for 405 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, adding 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Comparing his performance against the same program that gave Leary a fit, holding him to 211 yards on 51.5% completion, a touchdown and an interception earlier this season, it’s clear that Chambers’ arm has what it takes to get the job done in Raleigh, and we already know what he can do with his legs. All that’s left is for the coaching staff to commit their resources to a scheme that suits him best.
There are other directions the Pack could look to in Leary’s absence — however, with young talent chomping at the bit for an opportunity to prove itself under the bright lights.
As expected against the Orange, NC State gave freshman quarterback MJ Morris a quick on-field look. Getting the nod under center for a single drive in the second quarter, Morris stormed through the Syracuse defense for an 8-yard gain, completed a pass that was wiped off the board due to an offensive penalty, was sacked for a 7-yard loss and couldn’t connect with graduate wide receiver Darryl Jones on a deep-ball attempt, forcing a Wolfpack punt.
Morris, much like Chambers, has made a name for himself as a dual threat under center. Compared to Chambers’ 5-foot-10-inch, 180 pound build, Morris’ 6-foot-2-inch, 192 pound frame makes him a more powerful rushing threat between the tackles. His power on the carry, combined with his comfort in run-pass option sets and ability to deliver balls thrown on the run, make him a legitimate contender for the starting position for the remainder of the year.
The question Doeren and Beck have to ask themselves is what do they value more — a seasoned veteran who’s delivered in big moments throughout his career but never at the Power Five level, or a young quarterback with a high ceiling that will need time to settle in as a starter.
Outside of Leary and the top-two candidates for the starting role, NC State currently has three other quarterbacks listed on the roster. Redshirt freshman Ben Finley currently serves as the scout team QB and has seen time in big games previously. In his three seasons with the Pack, Finley has appeared in five games. A 2020 matchup at UNC-Chapel Hill saw Finley lead a touchdown drive and complete 65% of his passess, but he turned the ball over twice. Since then, the relative of former NC State standout Ryan Finley has been restricted to garbage-time minutes in blowout wins.
The remaining quarterbacks listed are redshirt freshman Zo Wallace and freshman Ethan Rhodes. Wallace came out of high school as a three-star recruit, with offers from Massachusetts and Akron, but opted to walk-on at NC State. The 6-foot-2 inch, 215 pound pro-style quarterback could be an interesting underdog story in the future, but it’s extremely unlikely that he or Rhodes, an unranked walk-on, will see the field in the near future.
The upcoming bye week comes at an optimal point in the season, giving Doeren and his staff ample time to assess their options under center and develop a plan for the rest of the year. To make matters better, NC State returns to action against a Virginia Tech team sitting second-to-last in the ACC’s Coastal Division.
A 10-win season is still salvageable. With such a reputable defense, a pair of excellent options to take over at quarterback if given proper attention and the toughest part of the schedule behind it, NC State football can still make strides in the program’s record books and surprise plenty of people who’ve written this team off.