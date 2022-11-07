The Wolfpack scored 30 points in its win against the Demon Deacons at home. After only scoring three points in the first quarter, NC State scored 14 in the second and 10 in the third. Let’s take a look into every aspect of the offense.
Quarterback
Freshman MJ Morris has gained plenty of popularity since his recent performances against Virginia Tech, and he has now added a big game against No. 20 Wake Forest. Early in the game, Morris overthrew some big shots downfield, but once he started connecting downfield, he became much more aggressive.
He ended with three touchdown passes and 210 yards. More impressively, he threw zero interceptions the whole game. The Georgia native performed well and gave multiple opportunities to all his receivers.
Morris also received ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance.
Grade: A-
Running Backs
Junior Jordan Houston did most of the lifting in rushing yards, carrying 12 times for 53 yards. Much of the rushes were ineffective and predictable, with his most effective runs coming immediately after a big pass play.
Freshman Michael Allen had five carries for 36 yards, becoming an effective rusher. However, most of the offense came from Morris and the receiving core. The RBs occasionally switched up the play, but did not contribute any touchdowns.
Grade: C-
Wide Receivers
Graduate student Thayer Thomas led the team in receiving yards with 79, but as one of the more prolific receivers, he did not score any touchdowns. Graduate student Darryl Jones scored two of the three touchdowns, and junior Keyon Lesane scored the first touchdown of the game.
Much of the Pack’s offense was over the air, and the Pack receivers converted on many of the shots Morris put downfield in their range. The one problem with the receiving core is that Thomas had eight catches, while Lesane and Jones only had three.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
The Pack only allowed three sacks, but the main problem was rushing. The offensive line could not help make effective rushing, but still kept the pocket for Morris' long shots and play designs.
Grade: B-
Up Next
The Wolfpack will take on Boston College at home next. Morris will likely start and may be more dialed in with those longer shots downfield. Boston College will be the Pack’s final home game of the season before traveling to Louisville.