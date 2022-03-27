The NC State men’s tennis team secured its second conference victory of the season with a 4-1 clinch-match win over Virginia Tech.
Now 2-4 in conference play, the Wolfpack added its thirteenth win of the season while on the road against the Hokies. The much-needed ACC victory came from a strong start when the Pack took the doubles round, as well as multiple strong singles performances.
The doubles was won early as the Pack took two of the three courts to win the round. Wins from Wolfpack duos included graduate student Collin Shick and freshman Fons Van Sambeek’s 6-3 victory, as well as redshirt senior Joseph Schrader and senior Yannai Barkai’s 6-4 victory on court three to put NC State up 1-0.
The first of three singles wins needed to take the day came from junior Martins Rocens on court four as he took down his Hokie opponent 6-2, 6-1. Van Sambeek also put on an impressive singles performance with his 6-1, 6-2 win on court six.
As the Pack was up 3-0, freshman Damien Salvestre lost his match due to retirement, Salvestre was up 6-4, 1-0 when he left play. Junior Robin Catry was able to take court two to clinch the match as he took down his opponent 6-2, 6-3.
With the Pack clinching the match at 4-1, play was stopped on courts one and three as senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque and sophomore Luca Staeheli’s matches were left unfinished. Both players had won their respective first sets.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a match at Louisville on Friday, April 1, the time for the match is yet to be announced.