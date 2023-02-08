NC State men’s tennis dominantly claimed a much-needed win over North Carolina Central, sweeping the Eagles 7-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack (4-3), who had lost three of its last four matches, got back in the win column with the midweek win over NC Central (0-4). Granted, all three of its losses on the season were against ranked teams, but NC State needed the win against its winless in-state opponent nonetheless and did so with great energy and enthusiasm.
“I was pleased with the guys — they came out with the right amount of energy,” said head coach Kyle Spencer. “Their focus level was great. Guys took care of our business up and down the lineup, in doubles as well. Just very pleased to get a win tonight.”
The sweep ended as quickly as it started, and NC State never relinquished its control of the match. That dominance started from the get-go when the Pack won the two courts it needed to secure the early doubles point. Sophomore Damien Salvestre and senior Martins Rocens completed an entertaining 6-2 win on court two, while redshirt sophomore Braden Shick and sophomore Fons Van Sambeek finished the job with their 6-3 win on court three.
Junior Luca Staeheli quickly added to the Pack’s 1-0 advantage with a crushing singles win on court four. Right after Staeheli’s 6-2, 6-0 victory, fifth-year Rafa Izquierdo Luque downed his Eagle opponent 6-2, 6-1 on court one, quickly putting the Pack in clinch position.
To clinch the match, Rocens collected his second victory of the night, winning 6-4, 6-3 despite his opponent’s best efforts.
“In singles, [my opponent] came out serving very well,” Rocens said. “He had basically two first serves, and it was very hard to break him. I was serving very well today, which probably gave me the victory. It was a great match.”
The final three singles wins came just as quickly as the first three. Salvestre, who hadn’t seen action in a few matches, claimed an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory, while Van Sambeek took care of business on court six, winning 6-2, 6-0. To put the Eagles away for good, senior Robin Catry did the same as his teammates, winning swiftly with minimal losses on court five.
With Catry’s 6-2, 6-2 finishing blow, the Pack completed its third sweep of the season. More importantly, all of the players showed an impressive level of focus, expertise and execution against the Eagles.
“I just wanted every guy, whether they're playing singles or doubles, to have that focus level, to be sharp, to be crisp,” Spencer said. “They did that — the score was 7-0, but I was more pleased with the individual efforts of the guys being prepared and ready to go.”
After the 7-0 win, NC State turns its attention to its biggest match so far this season — a showdown with No. 4 Michigan — where the Pack will undoubtedly try to replicate its focus and effort shown against NC Central in front of a rowdy crowd at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
“We’re all excited, we’re all ready to go and we're looking forward to it,” Rocens said. “It's going to be loud. There will be a lot of people, and it’s a home match, home advantage, so it's gonna be great.”
First serve against the Wolverines is set for Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.