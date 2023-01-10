After nearly six hours of grueling, heart-stopping playoff tennis, it was clear. The NC State men’s tennis team had something special.
The Pack’s legendary 4-3 win over Middle Tennessee in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament was a sight to behold, and confirmed that the red-and-white’s young and talented core of players were ready for anything, hungry to improve and determined to win.
Now, nine months removed from that signature win against the Blue Raiders, the Wolfpack is ready to explode in 2023.
With no major departures or additions to the team, this season’s roster is nearly a carbon copy of the previous year’s squad. However, with an offseason focused on both consistent mental and physical growth, NC State is poised to improve in a big way, especially with its talented 2022 freshman class ready to take the next step.
Entering the season No. 19 in the ITA rankings, the Wolfpack has established itself as one of the top teams in the nation, and will aim to not only stay there, but to climb higher. However, the road back to the postseason and another successful year won’t be easy as NC State is set to play nine currently-ranked teams over the course of its three-month campaign.
On top of an already challenging ACC slate of matches, NC State’s nonconference schedule is no joke either. Early-season home matches against No. 16 Harvard and No. 5 Michigan will give NC State a great opportunity to build its resume and prepare the squad for ACC play. Meanwhile, a match at No. 8 Texas rounds out an exciting nonconference schedule, one that the Wolfpack is excited to face head-on.
“I think when you're a nationally relevant program like we are, you want to be playing the best in the country all the time,” said head coach Kyle Spencer. “We're very fortunate that we play in what I consider to be the best tennis conference in the country.”
With five other ACC teams in the nation’s top 25, the ACC just might be the country’s best conference for collegiate tennis, and NC State has the pleasure of facing four of those opponents within a two-week stretch near the end of its season. Back-to-back matches at No. 20 Duke and No. 18 North Carolina will provide surefire, cross-triangle entertainment and tension for all three squads. Days later, NC State will host both No. 1 Virginia and No. 14 Wake Forest to finish up its 2023 regular season home matches.
These ranked, in-conference matches are crucially important to the Wolfpack’s success this season. They are influential factors in determining NC State’s final record and they’re a reflection of the high level of competition NC State will face in the postseason. Facing these challenging opponents are also a test of how mentally prepared this squad is for the normal highs and lows that come throughout the season.
“We know how tough those teams are, we know how well coached all those teams are, so you've got to be ready and you've got to be able to handle the ups and downs,” Spencer said. "Sometimes handling a big win is just as tough as handling a tough loss.”
Mental preparation and practice is possibly just as important as anything else for a young team like NC State. Last season, NC State’s large freshman class was thrust into the spotlight, and as a group they delivered. Sophomores Damien Salvestre and Fons Van Sambeek, and junior Luca Staeheli consistently impressed in their first year with the Wolfpack and with 2022 under their belts, they’re all poised to break out in a big way in 2023.
“I think that the freshman class from last year has big room to grow, they’re managing expectations and they’re enjoying every day that they get to be out on the court,” Spencer said. “I think that's what I see from them, as they really love to play tennis and if you really love something and you're really passionate about something, then I don't see how you can't get better.”
One member of that group, redshirt sophomore Braden Shick, is one of the most special of that young core. In addition to heroically clinching NC State’s epic win over Middle Tennessee in the playoffs, Shick is just as infectious and electric off the court as he is on the court.
“He's a joy to be around, he always has a positive attitude,” Spencer said. “He's getting better and better every day and he's taking a leadership role within the team as well. The sky's the limit for him.”
That young core isn’t going it alone, however. NC State’s got a couple of veteran players that are sure to play crucial roles this season, topping what looks to be an even stronger singles lineup than the previous season.
Fifth-year senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque, who was a singles specialist last season, has developed his doubles game nicely in fall play, and he’ll be a worthy addition to NC State’s already-strong doubles lineup in 2023. Meanwhile, seniors Martins Rocens and Robin Catry bring a level of energy and consistency that can’t go unnoticed, and just like their younger counterparts, will benefit from the Pack’s offseason focus on consistent improvement.
“I really believe that we've instituted a structure here within the program that allows all our guys to get better,” Spencer said. “All our guys are focused on the big picture, on the long term process of getting better, whether it be individually as or as a team.”
The key word here is growth. If last year’s freshman class can continue to build off its 2022 season and the squad’s veterans can continue to deliver like they have been, NC State will be a force to be reckoned with this season. For a team entering the season ranked No. 19 that will undoubtedly keep getting better, all signs point to a big year for red-and-white, perhaps the biggest one yet.
However, in order to have the stellar season it's aiming at, NC State will have to push through some tough competition, from beginning to end. It won’t be easy, but with the necessary mindsets, talent and hunger to make 2023 a historic year, the Wolfpack has the ability to do some special things this season.
“I haven't seen college tennis this strong in a long time,” Spencer said. “There's a lot of very, very good teams. The margins are small, but I feel like if we can do the little things well, the sky's the limit for this team.”
Before visiting a strong Northwestern team on Jan. 16, NC State will begin its 2023 campaign at home with a doubleheader against UNC-Greensboro. Action at the J.W. Isenhour center begins on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon.