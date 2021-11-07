Yannai Barkai, a freshman playing third seed in singles against South Carolina, returns a ball to his opponent in the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 9. Barkai earned the Wolfpack's only point during their game against the Gamecocks, resulting in an overall score of 6-1. Later that day, the NC State men's tennis team won against the North Carolina A&T Aggies 7-0.