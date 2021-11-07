M Tennis Barkai Returns horizontal

Members of the NC State men’s tennis team competed in the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California and the Wake Forest Fall Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina over the weekend of Thursday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 7.

At the ITA Championships, the doubles pair of junior Martins Rocens and freshman Fons Van Sambeek handily defeated the #37 duo in the country from Kentucky 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 32, then lost a hard-fought match to a duo from TCU 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 16.

At the Wake Forest Invitational, senior Yannai Barkai handily defeated a player from Tennessee Tech 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the A2 Singles East Bracket, then dropped a close match 7-6 (5), 6-4 to a player from Duke in the second round. Freshman Joseph Wayand fell in the first round of the A1 Singles East bracket to a player from Duke 6-4, 6-1.

Barkai and Wayand competed together in the doubles competition, falling to a duo from North Florida in the first round of the A3 Doubles East bracket, then beat a duo from Elon 7-5 in the first round of the A3 West Bracket before losing to a duo from Stetson in a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

The Wolfpack has one more competition in the fall season, which is a trip to Durham for the Duke UTR Tournament from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21.

