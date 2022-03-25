The Wolfpack men's tennis team started its four-match road trip off slow with a 4-0 loss against No. 11 Virginia, continuing the Pack’s conference play woes, as the squad is now 1-4 in ACC competitions.
While the Pack took its last two matches on the back of two impressive wins against ranked teams, NC State was not able to win in its 11th ranked match of the season against the Cavaliers. This is also the Wolfpack’s fifth road loss of the season with five out of its six defeats coming in away matches.
While the Pack was able to contest the Cavaliers in the doubles round, it was Virginia who came away 1-0 to start the match. Junior Martins Rocens and freshman Fons Van Sambeek managed to win their doubles match 6-3, but without another Pack doubles win, the point went to Virginia.
The Pack was shutout in the singles round as Virginia managed to win the three matches needed to clinch. Junior Robin Catry fell on court one and while sophomore Braden Shick challenged his Cavalier opponent in the first set, he lost 7-5, 6-2 as the Cavaliers were in the clinch position at 3-0.
Virginia’s win on court three over Rocens ended the day for the Wolfpack, leaving three remaining Pack members stranded on their singles courts.
The Pack looks to rebound on the road as the squad pushes on through its final three road games of the season. With all but one matchup against Elon, ACC opponents are all that remain for the Pack, which will have plenty of chances to improve its conference record.
The Wolfpack’s next stop is at Virginia Tech where NC State will take on the Hokies on Sunday, March 27, at 12 p.m.