Just a day after sweeping VCU in the first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, NC State men’s tennis got a taste of its own medicine, getting swept by No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Wolfpack (3-3) was ultimately no match for the talented Gamecock squad, even after riding high due to the previous day’s win. South Carolina (5-0) easily took the doubles point early on and just as easily took the next three singles matches to claim the 4-0 victory.
South Carolina wasted no time in the match by getting out to a quick 1-0 advantage in the doubles round. The Gamecocks defeated the No. 38 pair of sophomore Fons Van Sambeek and senior Martins Rocens 6-4. In addition, senior Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli fell 6-1 to the No. 1 doubles team in the nation.
The doubles round was a good indication of how the subsequent singles round proceeded. South Carolina achieved the three singles wins it needed to clinch the match as fast as it could, hustling the Wolfpack off of its home courts as soon as it got on them.
After No. 15 Toby Samuel defeated Rocens 6-1, 6-1 on court one, freshman Martin Borisiouk fell 6-0, 6-3 just as quickly on court six. The Gamecocks then finished the sweep with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Catry on court two.
Two of NC State’s younger players, redshirt sophomore Braden Shick and Van Sambeek, both won their first sets via tiebreak on their respective courts, but their efforts were too little, too late in terms of the overall match.
With the loss, NC State misses out on an opportunity to advance to the ITA Indoor Championships and moves to 3-3 on the season.
Next on the slate for the Wolfpack is another matchup against a top-10 team. First serve against No. 4 Michigan at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.