NC State men’s soccer traveled to Florida to face off against Stetson after falling to UCF in its previous outing. NC State scrambled against the Stetson Hatters’ aggressive offense, losing 2-0, dropping its second game in a row.
Final from Florida #GoPack pic.twitter.com/xze2NMpo0H— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) September 5, 2023
NC State (2-2) struggled to get any offense going in the first half and spent most of the first 45 minutes defending its own goal. The Pack only recorded two shots on the goal in the first half while Stetson (2-1-1) recorded ten. NC State also recorded more fouls with eight to the Hatters’ four.
The Hatters ramped things up during the second half, with the majority of those minutes spent with the Pack defending its own goal. Stetson scored two goals in the second half, giving true freshman goalkeeper Ben Voase plenty to work with.
Play also got choppy in the second half. Graduate defender Kendall Edwards and junior midfielder Vusumzi Plamana both received yellow cards While Stetson also received two yellow cards.
Graduate defender Cam Murray suffered a leg injury and needed to be helped off the field with about five minutes left of play in the game. Voase also dealt with an injury in the second half but recovered to finish the night out.
Freshman center-back Emil Thyregod showed defensive promise, working with Voase to keep the ball out of the box. Voase had a busy game with the aggressive Hatters offense, ramping up in the second half. He let two shots turn into goals out of the 19 shots that the Hatters attempted.
The Pack will be back in action on Friday, September 4 at 6 p.m. in Raleigh against Boston College to open ACC play.
