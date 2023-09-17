NC State men’s soccer challenged Virginia in its second ACC game of the year in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16. Despite the Pack’s best efforts, the Cavaliers came out on top with a 3-1 victory.
The win extends Virginia’s (4-2-1, 1-1 ACC) winning-streak against NC State (4-3, 1-1 ACC) to nine games, with the Pack’s last win coming in 2010.
The first 20 minutes of the game saw back-and-forth action from both teams but nothing that would break the 0-0 tie. However, in the 28th minute, Virginia forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi broke past the Wolfpack defense to put the Cavaliers up 1-0. With his first of two goals in the game, the forward’s pace showed that he was going to be a problem all night.
It didn’t take long for the Cavaliers to find their second goal of the night either. Sophomore midfielder Albin Gashi doubled Virginia’s lead in the 36th minute thanks to a shot that just ricocheted past the outstretched hands of freshman goalkeeper Ben Voase.
With the help of the training staff, Voase exited the game just after the start of the second half due to a non-contact injury that occurred as he attempted to punt the ball downfield.
Although the Pack gave up more goals in the first half than the second, it was the latter half that the Cavaliers dominated the ball. Once underway, the Cavaliers were controlling the midfield and developing plays up and down the wings while NC State struggled to find its footing.
Virginia continued to create chances in the attacking third and in the 69th minute, it broke through for its third goal of the night thanks to a flying header from Gyamfi.
The Wolfpack’s best player in this game was senior forward Junior Nare. Nare took on players all by himself and created most of what little offense the Pack produced in the second half. A cross from Nare bounced around and found the foot of junior forward Luke Hille, who tallied NC State’s only goal of the night 30 seconds after the Cavaliers’ third goal.
As the game slipped more and more out of reach for the Wolfpack, it became more scrappy. Multiple yellow cards were handed out to NC State players in the second half and fouls were being called left and right. It was not the result the Pack was looking for but it battled hard for all 90 minutes of play.
The Wolfpack returns to Raleigh on Wednesday, Sept. 20 where they take on North Florida at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.