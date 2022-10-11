NC State men’s soccer could not capitalize against College of Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 11, concluding a two-match road trip for the Pack with one loss and a draw.
The Wolfpack (4-5-2) failed to put any of its 11 shots in the net in a 0-0 draw against the Cougars (4-4-4) and now has two draws entering its final four matches of the regular season.
Of those 11 shots, only three were on goal. Sophomore forward Luke Hille had the most shots with four, including one on the net.
The Wolfpack and the Cougars were consistent on offense, resulting in six shots in the first period for NC State and four for Charleston. The Pack offense exploded in the second half, shooting five times to Charleston’s single shot. Much of these shots were produced from five corner kicks the Pack created in the latter 45, but many were not on goal and did not get past the Cougar goalie.
On the other side, sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios was credited with the three saves for the Pack. Hatsios barely had any work in the second period, facing one shot, which he saved.
The Wolfpack offense has now been shut out in six out of 11 matches this season, contributing to its sub-.500 record. Fortunately for the team, it will be back in Raleigh for a three-match homestand, ready to be greeted by the Red Terrors.
The Pack will next host the UNC Tar Heels at Dail Soccer Field on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.