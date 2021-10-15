The NC State men’s soccer team fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 2-1 on Friday, Oct. 15 at Dail Soccer Field, remaining winless in ACC play.
After a scoreless first half, the Wolfpack (6-5-2, 0-4-2 ACC) gave up two goals to the Cavaliers (5-7-2, 2-4 ACC) within five minutes in the second half, which proved to be insurmountable.
“[Virginia] is a good team,” said head coach George Kiefer. “They’ve got some really good attacking guys. We anticipated it would be a tight game. … It’s a tough game to be fighting when you’re down.”
The Cavs put up three shots within the first 10 minutes of the second half and were able to cash in to go up 1-0 in the 54th minute.
Less than five minutes later, the Cavs put up another shot that was saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf, but the ball bounced in off graduate defender Jamie Smith, who was trying to make a save himself as the Cavs went up 2-0.
Less than 10 minutes later, Smith scored on a beautiful free kick that bounced in off the woodwork to put the Pack on the board and make the score 2-1.
“Leon made a great save and it just hit off me,” Smith said. “But you know, I’m glad that I can get the ball to get us back in and sort of make up for it. But as I say, we didn’t get the result at the end of the day, so none of that matters now. We just got to move on as a team together.”
The Pack got a couple more good looks before the end of the game, but was unable to score the tying goal as the Cavs won 2-1, handing the Pack its fourth conference loss.
“I thought once we got it to 2-1, the team started to look really good and started to push the game forward,” Kiefer said, “It's just getting the mentality that it’s 0-0, so it's a good learning point for us to go on.”
If there’s a positive for NC State, it’s that the team was able to hold its emotions in check. The game was physical and chippy, resulting in 33 combined fouls and four yellow cards shown to Virginia, but the Pack was shown just one, which came in the final minute of the game.
“It provides physicality,” Smith said. “There’s times where the opposition will get choppy at you, and you’ll get choppy, and then we just gotta keep your head and move on with it.”
Next up, the Pack hosts William & Mary on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.