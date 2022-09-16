NC State men’s soccer’s conference struggles continued in the team’s 3-0 loss to No. 10 Pittsburgh on the road. In a similar fashion to the squad’s 2-0 loss at Wake Forest last week, the Pack was simply outclassed by a higher-tier ACC opponent.
NC State (2-3-1, 0-2 ACC) started the year off hot with a trifecta of convincing wins against Queens University, Loyola Maryland and Wofford, but have since fallen victim to a four-game winless streak dating back to Sept. 2. While Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0 ACC) is certainly no pushover, the Wolfpack needs to find an answer to overcoming the challenges of squaring off against upper-echelon ACC programs sooner rather than later.
Despite managing the Panthers’ pressure well in the first half, NC State couldn’t hold it together throughout the second period, conceding the first goal of the contest in the 47th minute. Pitt forward Josh Luchini found the back of the net on a header to mark the first goal of his Panthers career. Conceding off a set piece where Pitt midfielder Filip Mirkovic delivered a perfectly placed ball into the box, NC State found itself in a hole that it wouldn’t be able to escape from.
After netting his first goal in a Panthers jersey, Luchini decided one wasn’t enough — bagging his second of the night in the 69th minute on another header. Clearly lacking jump-ball superiority in the box, the Wolfpack couldn’t find a remedy for Luchini’s newfound goal-scoring ability.
Rounding out the night’s action for Pitt, midfielder Lucas Rosa sent home the Panthers’ final goal of the contest in the 85th minute. Finding pay dirt on a beautifully placed free kick, the Panthers drove the final nail into NC State’s coffin on their home turf. Rosa, who was credited with an assist on Pittsburgh’s second goal, joined Luchini in the night’s two-point club.
While the Panthers had their fun finding the back of the net in the second half, NC State couldn’t manage any consistent pressure in its offensive third. Getting outshot by Pitt 17-4, the Wolfpack had trouble securing any footing to keep possession away from the red-hot Panthers attack.
Paying the ultimate price for that lack of possession, sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios was called on time and time again to keep NC State in the game. Despite conceding three goals in the match’s second half, Hatsios came up with five saves that kept the scoreline far more respectable than it could’ve been against a team that managed eight shots on goal throughout the contest.
NC State gets its next opportunity to work its way up the conference ladder in a Friday night matchup against Virginia Tech at home on Sept. 23. Hoping to secure its first conference victory of the season, the Wolfpack has work to do if it plans on making a splash in the postseason.