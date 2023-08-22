After a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in the ACC tournament last season, NC State men’s soccer’s 2022 campaign came to a lackluster 6-7-4 finish. In regular season ACC play, the red-and-white faced a gauntlet of opponents, including three top-10 teams. And once more, the Wolfpack enters 2023 with a challenging road ahead. However, the Pack knows that with every challenge comes an opportunity for success.
“If you look at this league, … it’s very similar to SEC football, where every week when we get into the ACC, there’s great opportunities for top 25 wins,” said head coach George Kiefer. “In terms of competitiveness and fun, it’s as good as it gets.”
This year, the Pack is embracing the gritty, blue-collar identity NC State is known for. To overcome the inevitable challenge that comes with competing in one of the top leagues in collegiate soccer, the red-and-white will need to rely heavily on these core values.
“What we did a lot in the offseason is really understanding the culture of NC State,” Kiefer said. “You look at the teams that are successful at NC State, there is a grittiness to them, there's a blue collar to them, there’s a toughness to them.”
Additionally, the Wolfpack will benefit from a plethora of experience, especially once ACC play begins. Last season, the Pack had to rely on an inexperienced starting lineup. But after allowing several young players to hit the field last year, NC State now has a veteran squad.
“Last year when we were taking the field, nine players were new to starting roles out of 11 guys,” Kiefer said. “The team this year only lost two starters from last year’s team. It’s a group that has really good ACC experience.”
Team captain and graduate defender Kendall Edwards is set to lead the Pack this season. Last year, Edwards was a steady presence for the Wolfpack, starting in all 17 of NC State’s matches. His stamina and ability to remain in games till the end — which he did on 15 occasions in 2022 — make him a key asset to the team.
“We feel that last year, we left a lot on the table in terms of performances, especially in the ACC,” Edwards said. “The work that we’ve done in the spring with the guys who are still here, … I think it’s been very good.”
The Wolfpack also returns junior goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios — another critical piece in the red-and-white’s defense. Hatsios started 15 matches in 2022, including five shutouts in his first season with significant playing time. With a season’s worth of experience under his belt, Hatsios offers the Pack a veteran option for its last line of defense.
Offensively, NC State lost its star from last season, forward Connor Kelly, but otherwise returns several top scorers. With three goals and two assists, junior forward Luke Hille is the Pack’s returning leader in total points and is set for a potential breakout campaign. Hille also had a knack for making clutch plays, scoring two game-winning goals. After accumulating plenty of experience over the past two seasons, Hille is now a mainstay of NC State men’s soccer.
With several starters returning and new team identity in tow, the Wolfpack is set to improve in 2023. However, the team will once again have to churn through a challenging slate of opponents in the ACC to find success.
The Pack will begin its season with a match against the Radford Highlanders on Friday, Aug. 25. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Dail Soccer Field.
