The NC State men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to the James Madison Dukes at Dail Soccer Field on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Wolfpack (2-2-1) ended up on the losing end of a low-scoring battle predicated on tight defense from both sides. Despite the closed-off nature of the game, the Dukes (2-3) came away with the win thanks to a quick gut punch of a goal down the stretch.
JMU forward Cameron Arnold scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute, leaving the Wolfpack with little time to respond. Leading up to the goal, the Dukes applied constant pressure to the Wolfpack defense, which finally cracked late in the game.
“It's always difficult in soccer,” said senior defender Kendall Edwards. “One chance could be the game. We had opportunities where we could say ‘We could have’ or ‘We should have.’ When you don't take your chances, when you let teams stay in games, anything can happen.”
Throughout the game, the Wolfpack couldn't quite match up with JMU’s offensive push. Constantly on defense, NC State was bound to eventually give up a goal, and without a consistent offensive attack, the Wolfpack would remain scoreless.
Through most of the game, JMU was the more aggressive team. This style helped the Dukes score the only goal of the night, but it also presented the Wolfpack with opportunities. Four JMU players picked up yellow cards, and the Dukes were called for offsides four times. Unfortunately, NC State was unable to capitalize on these opportunities.
As time wound down in the game, the Wolfpack came close to scoring several times, with multiple shots missing the goal. Other times, JMU’s defense stole the ball away at the last moment. JMU also grew more aggressive on defense, leading to several fouls. Again, the Wolfpack failed to capitalize on these opportunities.
One of the main areas where NC State came up short was in transition. Arnold’s goal was initiated from a throw-in where the Wolfpack defense was simply caught off guard. By the time the Pack realized the severity of the situation, Arnold was off to the races.
“I thought we could have managed that a little bit better tonight,” said head coach George Kiefer. “On goal kicks, on dead balls, on throw-ins, those are little moments in the game, but they happen constantly. When you decide when the game restarts, why not get it organized?”
The Wolfpack will need to shore up its execution on dead balls in its next matchup, when it hits the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
“Pitt’s one of the best teams in our league and one of the best teams in the country,” Edwards said. “We can’t have moments like that. If we get chances, when we get chances, we have to take them because the ACC, it’s ruthless and it's not forgiving.”