NC State men’s soccer secured its fourth win of the season at the expense of the Howard Bison in a 3-1 victory at Dail Soccer Stadium .
With the win against the Bison (0-4), NC State (4-2) remains undefeated at home in 2023.
The Pack opened up the contest with a goal from senior forward Junior Nare in the 14th minute, assisted by freshman center midfielder Yuta Toya. The pair swapped roles in the 25th minute, with Nare assisting Toya on a shot coming just outside the box after a defensive effort resulted in a fastbreak.
“I think we started off pretty strong,” Nare said. “We pressured them, we didn’t let them create any chances.”
The Bison brought the match within one goal in the 36th minute, but the red-and-white countered the attack with a goal from junior forward Luke Hille in the final minutes via a penalty kick.
From the whistle, NC State came out aggressive. The Pack had its first good look in the ninth minute — junior midfielder Will Buete had a good look at the net, but his attempt was spoiled by a Howard defender, who executed an acrobatic bicycle kick to keep the red-and-white off the scoreboard until Nare’s goal, just a few minutes later.
The Wolfpack extended its lead to 2-0 in the 25th minute due to a defensive effort resulting in a fastbreak, with freshman center midfielder Yuta Toya drilling a shot into the top left corner assisted by Nare.
The Wolfpack allowed its only goal to Howard in the 35th minute — freshman center back Emil Thyregod gave up position to a Howard forward who took advantage of his one-on-one opportunity with freshman goalkeeper Ben Voase, cutting the Wolfpack lead in half.
The Wolfpack came out flat in the second half — giving up three corner kicks by the 50th minute. Despite the Howard corners, the red-and-white stood strong defensively, holding Howard scoreless in the second half of the game. The Wolfpack continued to hold up as a strong defensive unit, holding Howard to only two shots on goal and 11 total shots.
NC State dominated the time of possession, resulting in opportunities late in the game. The Pack tallied eight of its 20 shots in the final 30 minutes of play. Even with an abundance of good looks, the Wolfpack struggled to put the game away.
“I felt like we got a little tired towards the end, but I think we kicked in like our second wind and thought about everything we’ve been working for,” Nare said. “We sacrificed our summers to come here early to gain that little extra finesse and I think it showed.”
The Pack was granted a golden opportunity to seal the game after Howard committed a penalty in the box on freshman forward Ervin Cruz, setting up junior forward Luke Hille with a penalty kick in which he scored with two minutes left in the game, putting the final touches on the 3-1 victory.
Next, the Pack will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia to face off against the Cavaliers on Sept. 16 before returning home to take on North Florida on Sept. 20.
