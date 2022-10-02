The NC State men’s soccer squad has dropped all but one game since starting ACC play. After beating Virginia Tech, three losses have come against ranked ACC teams in its past five matches.
The Wolfpack (3-4-1, 1-3 ACC) remained undefeated in its first four nonconference games, but dropped below .500 overall after entering ACC play. This is generally due to NC State's difficult conference schedule, as the Wolfpack has faced two top-10 matchups and a top-15 club thus far.
In its last five games, the Wolfpack only scored once, which was the game-winning goal against Virginia Tech (1-8-1, 0-4 ACC). The lone goal was scored by sophomore forward Luke Hille, who has consistently had around three shots in the last four games.
Sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios has started in four of the five previous games, including the win against the Hokies. He allowed two goals against No. 4 Wake Forest (9-1, 3-1 ACC) while saving six shots. He also saved five shots in the 3-0 loss to No. 10 Pitt (5-3-1, 2-2 ACC).
Senior goalie Windham Ellis started against James Madison (3-6-1) and had five saves while only allowing one goal. The high volume of shots against these two goalies is alarming, but the offensive production of one goal in five games is far more concerning.
NC State will stay in Raleigh to host High Point (4-2-3) in a nonconference game. The next ACC matchup for the Wolfpack will be a test against Boston College on the road.