NC State men’s soccer dropped its fifth game of the season after suffering a 2-0 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Friday, Oct. 7.
After beating the High Point Panthers 2-0 at home in its last outing, the Pack (4-5-1, 1-4 ACC) failed to establish a win streak when it visited the Eagles (3-4-3, 1-3-1 ACC). The resumption of ACC play saw the red-and-white go blow-for-blow with Boston College, but unlike NC State, the Eagles were able to capitalize on their chances in the attacking third.
Despite NC State outshooting its opponents 13-10, Boston College was still able to come out on top. The Eagles got on the board early on, scoring in the 28th minute, forcing the Pack to play catch up for the rest of the match. However, with NC State unable to find the equalizer, the home side put it away with a goal in the 84th minute.
Even with the impressive amount of pressure and offensive output by the Wolfpack, the squad just couldn’t get to the promised land on the night. 13 shots and a whopping 11 corners gave the visitors more than enough chances, but NC State was only able to fire three shots on target, all of which were saved by Boston College’s keeper.
Furthermore, multiple key offensive players got in on the action. Junior forward Junior Nare and graduate midfielder Conor Kelly each tallied three shots, and both sophomore forward Luke Hille and freshman midfielder Calem Tommy applied early pressure with shots in the first half.
On the other end of the pitch, the Eagles were able to strike when it counted the most, sending two past sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios, who recorded a total of two saves.
The Pack’s best chance came in the 79th minute when Kelly nearly scored via a free kick, but with the Eagles up to the task defensively, there was once again no luck to be found for the visitors. Shortly after, Boston College all but iced the match in the 84th minute with its second goal.
After being unable to establish a win streak after playing three straight matches at home, NC State just couldn’t hit paydirt away from Dail Soccer Field.
Next up for the red-and-white is another road match against College of Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff for the nonconference duel is set for 7 p.m.