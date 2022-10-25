The NC State men’s soccer team won its sixth match of the season, its penultimate match of the regular season against Radford. The Pack now has an unbeaten streak of five matches.
The Wolfpack (6-5-4) played in a nonconference matchup against the Highlanders (4-9-2), a match that was postponed from Sept. 5.
Freshman midfielder Drew Lovelace scored both goals for the Pack, the first two of his college career. His first goal came in the 35th minute, followed by his second goal in the 60th minute.
One for the rookie!!Drew Lovelace gets the first goal of his Wolfpack career in the 35th minute! Assist by fellow freshman Calem Tommy.Wolfpack 1, Highlanders 0 pic.twitter.com/C1XjATTVQy— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 25, 2022
Sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios started the match for the Pack, and he did not have to save any of Radford’s four shots as none were on goal. The Wolfpack, on the other hand, had 15 shots, seven of which were on goal.
Sophomore forward Luke Hille started the onslaught early when he had two shots on goal in the first four minutes of the match. The Wolfpack then shot eight more times in the first period and added five more shots in the second period. The Pack defense did not allow a shot until the 49th minute, and it let up zero shots on goal.
BRACE for Drew!Noe ➡️ Junior ➡️ Drew for the 60th minute score!Wolfpack 2, Radford 0 pic.twitter.com/kgY0JmyLvp— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 26, 2022
Senior defensemen Pablo Pedregosa and Kendall Edwards played in the backfield for all 90 minutes of the match. The group, along with freshman defenseman Jonathan Cisneros, led the defense for the majority of the match. The trio was responsible for only four shots towards the Pack goal.
NC State will travel to South Carolina for its final regular season match of the year against Clemson. Kickoff will be on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m as the Wolfpack will look for its first road win of the year.