NC State men’s golf tallied its best par-related score of the season at the Hootie at Bulls Bay event earlier this week. Over the course of the three-day, 54-hole event, the Pack recorded a total score of 832, 32 under-par.
Senior Maximilian Steinlechner notched the Pack’s best score of the week to take ninth place overall, shooting 206, 10 under-par. Just behind Steinlechner was junior Spencer Oxendine and senior Brandon Einstein, who finished in ties for 10th and 14th place, respectively.
A ways back but still under par, freshman Michael La Sasso shot 212 to take 29th place. Senior Carter Graf rounded out the Wolfpack’s lineup in a tie for 68th place. Graf was the only NC State athlete to shoot over par.
Playing as an individual, freshman Joey Lenane shot 209 to tie for 16th place.
NC State finishes with a final round of 276 to secure a third place finished in the Hootie at Bulls Bay. The Pack was led by Maximilian Steinlechner who played exceptionally well and finished in 9th individually. Keep howling Wolfpack, your hard work is paying off! #gopack pic.twitter.com/3n55sPaeYV— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) March 28, 2023
In what was perhaps the red-and-white’s best outing of the season, four of six Wolfpack athletes tallied their best 54-hole score of the season. The Pack finished eight strokes behind tournament champion ETSU.
NC State will return home to Raleigh next week to compete in the Stitch Intercollegiate on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.
