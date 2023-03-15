NC State men’s golf shot 855 to take sixth place in the General Hackler Championship, a three-round competition that took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 13 and 14.
Freshman Michael La Sasso led the Pack, taking third place with his score of 204, just one shot behind the co-champions of the match. Coming in at 12-under par, La Sasso’s performance is the best by any Wolfpack athlete since the fall of 2021.
The next finisher for the red-and-white was senior Maximilian Steinlechner, who collected a 17th-place finish and came in at two under-par. Senior Carter Graf and junior Spencer Oxendine followed close behind, each shooting one over-par. Notably, Graf competed as an individual, and although Oxendine placed third for the team, he recorded the best single-round score of the competition for the Pack with his score of 66 in the second round.
Junior Ethan Choi and senior Brandon Einstein rounded out NC State’s line up, claiming 51st and 58th place, respectively. As a team, the Wolfpack finished 15 shots behind tournament champion ETSU and beat four teams ranked in Golfstats’ top-50.
The Pack’s next challenge will come on Sunday, March 26 when the team tees off at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina.