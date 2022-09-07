NC State men’s golf has been on the rise over the past couple of years, winning seven events in the last two seasons. That run was put on hold after a disappointing regional performance last season, which saw the Wolfpack finish 12th. Now the Pack looks to continue to bring the men’s golf program into the national spotlight.
The team has three returning seniors, Maximilian Steinlechner, Carter Graff and Brandon Einstein who look to lead the team to new heights. Steinlechner was one of two Wolfpack golfers to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship this summer at Ridgewood Golf Club in New Jersey. Originally from Innsbruck, Austria, Steinlechner led the team with a 71.07 scoring average last season.
Joining the team this year are standout freshman Michael La Sasso from Raleigh and freshman Joey Lenane from Dedham, Massachusetts. Just this past year, La Sasso took home the Carolinian Amateur at Keith Hills and made it to the final match of the NC Amateur. Lenane finished second place in the K.J. Choi Foundation Junior Championship in August of 2021, along with a top-10 finish at the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational in October of 2021.
The Pack has its first competition at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate from Sept. 9-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona followed by the Folds of Honor Collegiate from Sept. 26-28 in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Other highlights on the schedule include a spring trip to Florida for the Watersound Invitational tournament and a road trip to the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 in March.
The ACC Championship will take place at The Country Club of North Carolina, last year's host of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. NCAA Regionals are scheduled to take place from May 15-17 and the NCAA National Championship from May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona.