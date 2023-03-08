NC State men’s golf competed in the Wake Forest Invitational on Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7, finishing in sixth place out of 12 total teams with a score of 869.
Senior Maximilian Steinlechner headlined the two-day event for the Wolfpack by posting an individual eighth-place finish with a total score of 212. Steinlechner and the Wolfpack turned in a solid all-around performance, landing right in the middle of the 12 teams in the competition.
The Pack’s score of 869 was good enough for sixth place, just two strokes below Duke’s 871-point tally but six strokes behind Wake Forest and Iowa’s scores of 863. NC State finished third amongst ACC teams, beating out the likes of Duke and Clemson but placed lower than Wake Forest and Virginia.
Behind Steinlechner’s consistent three-round performance of 71-70-71, senior Brandon Einstein finished in a tie for 18th overall with a final tally of 216, just four strokes behind Steinlechner’s score.
Another four strokes behind was junior Ethan Choi, who scored 220 through three rounds, earning him a spot in a tie for 36th place overall. Close behind him was freshman Michael La Sasso with a score of 221.
Freshman Joey Lenane and senior Carter Graf rounded out the Wolfpack’s golfers at the Invitational. Lenane scored 227 while Graf finished with a tally of 236.
After the Pack’s sixth-place finish at the Wake Forest Invitational, the team turns its attention to the General Hackler Championship at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which will take place March 12-13.