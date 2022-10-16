NC State men’s golf hosted the annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event in Raleigh this weekend and finished in a tie for second place as hosts of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate.
With Chattanooga claiming first place, NC State and Lipscomb followed close behind in second. The two second-place squads both finished with a team score of 856, with Chattanooga scoring just 11 points in front with a 847.
Multiple NC State golfers posted solid performances that ultimately contributed to an admirable second place finish out of 14 total teams.
Senior Maximilian Steinlechner was a major force for the Wolfpack, finishing in a tie for second place individually at 8-under par. Fellow senior Carter Graf also came up clutch, placing 14th individually at 215 strokes over the three-round competition. Both Steinlechner and Graf finished the event under par, helping NC State be one of the only squads to have multiple golfers under the threshold.
Junior Ethan Choi, freshman Joey Lenane and senior Brandon Einstein wrapped up NC State’s golfers who recorded top-40 finishes. Choi, who posted a strong performance at 23rd overall, came in just behind Graf at 219. Behind him, it was Einstein and Lenane who placed 28th and 33rd, respectively.
NC State had four other golfers who placed 40th or above in the competition. Notably, sophomore Jake Wiktor and junior Spencer Oxendine placed in ties for 42nd and 50th, respectively, in the individual leaderboard.
With a handful of solid performances on the weekend, especially from Steinlechner and Graf, NC State placed similarly in its effort as the hosts to last year’s Wolfpack Intercollegiate, where the red-and-white took first place in 2021.
After the strong performance at home, NC State will travel to Wilmington, North Carolina as UNC-Chapel Hill is set to host the Williams Cup from Oct. 21-23.