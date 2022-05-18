The NC men’s golf team wrapped up its 2021-2022 season after finishing in 12th place at the NCAA New Haven Regional that ended on Wednesday, May 18.
The three-day competition saw the Wolfpack end with a below average placement, finishing 12th overall out of 14 total competitors.
Five members of the Wolfpack competed at the Yale Golf Club for the New Haven Regional and despite some good individual performances, namely from graduate student Easton Paxton, the collective effort from the squad was not enough to qualify NC State for the next round of the NCAA tournament.
Paxton put on NC State’s best showing of the tournament, placing 15th overall and finishing the competition at two-under par. His performance at the New Haven Regional was also the final of his career at NC State as Paxton is the only member of the NC State men’s golf squad completing his eligibility this season.
Next for the Pack was junior Maximilian Steinlechner, who ended the competition in a tie for 50th place at eight-over par.
The final three members of NC State finished near the bottom of the individual leaderboards. Sophomore Ethan Choi finished in a tie for 62nd place, while junior Spencer Oxendine placed 69th overall after starting the tournament with an impressive first day. Rounding out the NC State lineup was junior Carter Graf, who placed close to the bottom of the leaderboard at 72nd.
While this marks the end of the Pack’s season, NC State has still managed to find success in tournament play after this disappointing appearance, after winning three tournaments and placing second in another two in this season alone. Furthermore, the Pack have managed to win seven titles between its last two seasons, showing the steady rise, success, and potential that the NC State men’s golf team has.