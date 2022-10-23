The NC State men’s golf team keeps on rolling. Just one week after tying for second place at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, the red-and-white placed third out of 10 teams at the Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina, its last event of the fall season.
Leading the Pack was senior Brandon Einstein, who finished in a tie for second place individually. Einstein’s impressive performance played a big role in NC State’s overall placement of third, but an overall solid showing from the entire team got it done in the three-day competition at Eagle Point Golf Club.
NC State finished with an overall score of 895, which was just two strokes below Houston, allowing the squad to scrape out a top-three finish. Above the Wolfpack were interstate opponents UNC-Wilmington and UNC-Chapel Hill, who placed well ahead of NC State.
Einstein finished with a final score of 214, and while the rest of the Pack wasn’t far behind in terms of scoring, Einstein was the only golfer from NC State inside the top-10. Just six points behind him but eight places behind in the standings was senior Maximilian Steinlechner, who earned a score of 220 to earn a tie for 10th.
NC State’s four remaining golfers also logged solid weekends, each of them contributing to NC State’s placement.
Senior Carter Graf and junior Ethan Choi earned ties for 24th place and 33rd place, respectively, despite ending with just a three-point differential in their scores. Sophomore Jake Wiktor and freshman Joey Lenane rounded out the Wolfpack’s lineup, placing in a tie for 54th and in 57th place, respectively.
With individual scores being so close, there was little to no margin for error in the competition. But with some consistent performances and placements from all its golfers, NC State was able to log a solid and encouraging outing in its final competition in the fall season.
The next action for NC State men’s golf will come in February when the red-and-white will travel to Florida to compete in Florida State’s Watersound Invitational.