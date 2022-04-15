The NC State men’s golf team defeated Duke on its turf 4.5-3.5 at the I-40 Cup Match Play event on April 15. Four players beat their opponent, with one tie, to take the victory.
Graduate Easton Paxton won his match with a narrow one-point margin, going back and forth with his opponent, but finally pushing ahead on hole 17 to take a point for the Pack.
Senior Thomas Deal went toe-to-toe with his opponent as well. With the Pack up 4-3 as a team, Deal was down during the 16th and 17th hole, but collected a par in the 18th to tie, splitting the final point in half and winning the match for the Pack.
Wolfpack Senior Thomas Deal just misses the birdie putt but wins the last hole to tie his match and secure the Wolfpack victory 4.5 to 3.5 over Duke in the I-40 Cup hosted by Carolina CC. pic.twitter.com/nPgJgooBeU— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) April 15, 2022
Junior Max Steinlechner teed off first for the match at 1:30 p.m. He won after maintaining a lead over Ian Siebers for the last eight holes.
Junior Brandon Einstein won his match against John Peters by six strokes. Freshman Jake Wiktor also won his match, finishing four strokes ahead of Qi Wen Wong.
The Wolfpack concluded the regular season with this match and will travel to Panama City Beach, Florida, to compete in the ACC Championship. The championship will start April 22 and last four days.