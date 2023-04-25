NC State men’s golf finished eighth in a pool of 12 teams at the ACC Championship this past weekend. The competition was hosted by the Country Club of North Carolina on Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23.
Led by freshman, Michael La Sasso, the NC State Wolfpack finished the ACC golf championship in eighth place. #gopack pic.twitter.com/6ChngKIvy6— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) April 23, 2023
Freshman Michael La Sasso paced the Pack with a 19th-place individual finish. La Sasso recorded a total score of 217 after three rounds of competition and finished one-over par. The freshman also registered the red-and-white’s best round of the competition with a three-under par score of 69 in the third round.
Seniors Maximilian Steinlechner and Brandon Einstein were the next to finish for the Wolfpack, coming in at 218 and 219 to finish in 23rd and 28th place, respectively. Steinlechner’s best performance came in the second round when he shot one-under par and Einstein’s came in the third round when he shot even par.
Rounding out the lineup for NC State were junior Spencer Oxendine and senior Carter Graf, with Oxendine totalling 219 to take 34th place and Graf notching 224 to claim 44th.
In total, the red-and-white recorded a score of 871 to take eighth place.
The Pack will find out if it’s earned a postseason bid on Wednesday, May 3, when the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show airs at 1 p.m.
