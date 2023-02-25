NC State men’s basketball was defeated handily by the Clemson Tigers at PNC Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25, falling 96-71 in the Pack’s final home game of the season.
The Wolfpack (22-8, 12-7 ACC) got off to a poor start and never turned it around, while the Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) came out hot and played with a purpose, spoiling Senior Day in Raleigh.
The first half was all Clemson, with center PJ Hall and guard Brevin Galloway in double figures before the horn. The Tigers hung up 54 points in the first 20 minutes alone, keeping the Pack at a safe distance from start to finish.
Meanwhile, NC State could only manage 29 points in the first period, shooting a disappointing 37.5% from the field — a trend that continued until the final buzzer. Graduate forward DJ Burns led the Wolfpack with 11 points heading into the second half.
Burns played an impressive game despite Hall’s tough presence down low, putting up 24 points on an efficient 61% from the field and six rebounds to round out his stat line. In the end, Burns’ performance was the highlight of the day for the Wolfpack.
Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner had a solid showing in his final collegiate home game, finishing with 16 points, five boards and four assists. Overall, his impact on this season’s squad has been consistent and crucial.
“[Joiner is] the ultimate competitor,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “He’s forever a part of the NC State family, even though we only get him for one year.”
Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith was also in double figures for the Pack, scoring 10 points and leading the team in assists with five. Despite the disappointing home loss against a tough ACC opponent, Smith is still confident in his team moving forward.
“It was one of those games,” Smith said. “It didn’t go our way. … Any game that’s 2 o'clock or earlier, it’s about who wants it more, who comes out with the most energy. As long as everybody in the locker room believes in it and we lock in, we’ll be fine. It just wasn’t our night.”
Fans hoping for a change in the second half were sorely disappointed. NC State started the second frame with a 25-point deficit, and while shooting efficiency improved, it wasn’t enough to mount a real comeback.
The red-and-white tied Clemson in second-half points at 42, but the 25-point margin still stood. In general, the Tigers were unconscious from the field, shooting 57.1% in the game, well above their season average.
“They were hot; it’s hard to beat a team when they’re shooting like that,” Burns said. “They matched up well, they ran plays that played to our weaknesses and they got the job done.”
Before the opening tip-off, the team honored its senior players and managers. Chase Graham, the only four-year senior, had his special moment with Keatts at center court. The Pack also celebrated its transfer who are, or could be, moving on from the program. Senior guard Casey Morsell received chants of “one more year” since he has one remaining year of college eligibility, and redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt was honored alongside Joiner.
The Wolfpack closes out its season on the road against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham with the Blue Devils seeking revenge for an early-season loss in Raleigh. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.