MBBvsBucknell_KeattsSmiles_SC.jpg

Head coach Kevin Keatts smiles after a succcessful drive from the Wolfpack during the game versus the Bucknell Bisons on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in PNC Arena. The Wolfpack beat the Bisons 88-70.

 Sarah Cochran

Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated with additional information and analysis.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the NC State men’s basketball team earned a commitment from the No. 1 point guard in the 2023 class, Robert Dillingham.

The five-star guard chose NC State over some elite basketball programs and well-known recruiters in Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis and LSU.

Dillingham, who attends Donda Academy, is the highest-ranked recruit by head coach Kevin Keatts. Dillingham is also tied with C.J. Leslie as the second-highest ranked prospect for the Wolfpack in the modern recruiting era.

The 6-foot-2 Dillingham is the No. 8 prospect in the nation in the 2023 class.

Tags

Managing Editor

I'm Tristan Tucker, managing editor in the class of 2022 studying Communication Media and Statistics. I joined Technician in Fall 2018 and am a credentialed NBA writer for Basketball Insiders and SB Nation.