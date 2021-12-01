Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated with additional information and analysis.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the NC State men’s basketball team earned a commitment from the No. 1 point guard in the 2023 class, Robert Dillingham.
The moment Rob Dillingham (@robwitdashifts) committed to NC State on his IG Live. pic.twitter.com/rKzSIw79EC— Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 1, 2021
The five-star guard chose NC State over some elite basketball programs and well-known recruiters in Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis and LSU.
Dillingham, who attends Donda Academy, is the highest-ranked recruit by head coach Kevin Keatts. Dillingham is also tied with C.J. Leslie as the second-highest ranked prospect for the Wolfpack in the modern recruiting era.
The 6-foot-2 Dillingham is the No. 8 prospect in the nation in the 2023 class.