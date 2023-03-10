GREENSBORO — Proving its worth as a matchup nightmare for NC State and a premier team in the conference, Clemson sent the Wolfpack home from the ACC Tournament with a dominant 80-54 victory.
Whether at Clemson, in Raleigh or traveling to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament, the Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) simply owned the season series, trouncing the Wolfpack (23-10, 12-8 ACC) in its latest rendition.
Early on, a 26-point NC State loss seemed out of the question, with the Wolfpack battling hard to keep the game within a single possession heading into halftime. Leading by as much as nine in the first period, tonight very well could’ve been the night NC State changed the narrative in this matchup. But just as it has in the pair of matchups prior, size and athleticism in the front court propelled Clemson to its third double-digit victory over the red-and-white this year.
“I told the team that every team has a couple of teams [where] it's a bad matchup,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “I have to get them credit, really. It's just a really physical team and they do a good job of getting into us on ball screens and being physical as we drive, and they made everything tough.”
With Clemson holding a three-point lead at halftime, it looked as though this one was headed for a close and competitive finish. But the Tigers put their foot on the Pack’s throat in the second half, going on a dominant 21-6 run that stretched nearly 13 minutes to lead by as many as 28.
While NC State had no answer for Clemson’s shooters in the second half, the Pack could never get going offensively, scoring only 18 points on just 7-28 attempts from the field, including a dismal 0-10 from beyond the arc. After putting up one of its best offensive displays of the season against Virginia Tech, this was a severe dropoff at precisely the worst time.
The star of the team’s blistering performance the night prior was sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, who followed up his 30-piece with a meager 11-point showing on 5-18 shooting, which harked similarities to his final month of the regular season.
Smith wasn’t the only member of the Pack who wasn’t his usual self, with graduate guard Jarkel Joiner only scoring 10 points on 3-12 shooting after putting up a 20-10 double-double against the Hokies. All of Joiner’s points came in the first half, putting up an egg in the second after missing all five of his shots.
NC State’s other star, graduate forward DJ Burns, was good when he was in the game, scoring 12 points on 6-11 from the field. However, just like many games this season, the big-man struggled with fouls, racking up his fourth personal by the nine-minute mark of the second half, due in large part to the physical nature of the Tiger frontcourt.
The impact of Clemson center PJ Hall and forward Ian Schieffilin can’t be understated, with the pair tying for a game-high 15 points on a combined 11-17 clip from the field and 6-7 from downtown. When they weren’t torching NC State on offense, the duo energized their squad defensively — bringing the physicality necessary to keep NC State’s shooters uncomfortable.
Guard Chase Hunter and forward Hunter Tyson rounded out Clemson’s quadfecta of double-digit scorers, contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively. Finishing the night with eight unique bucket-getters, the Tigers proved the more efficient squad — shooting 50% from the floor, 46% from 3-point land and 81% at the free throw line to the Wolfpack’s 35%/25%/78% shooting split.
Looking ahead, all NC State can do is sit back and watch the madness unfold before Selection Sunday. In most years of ACC competition, finishing with a 23-10 record with 12 wins in conference play would warrant a bid to the Big Dance. With the stigma around the ACC as a whole this season, however, nothing is guaranteed for one of the better Wolfpack teams in recent years.
“I think we have a really good strength of schedule, and our nonconference schedule won’t hurt us,” Keatts said. “We don't have any bad losses. We've got some really good wins. … If you compare our resume to a lot of teams, we put ourselves in a good situation. So I do feel favorable for us.”
Despite the vote of confidence from its leader, the uncertainty of the future for this Wolfpack team leaves some anxiety in the air. Even though its fate rests in the hands of the selection committee, Smith said sticking together as a team remains the top priority.
“We are all we got,” Smith said. “[Keatts] preaches on that a lot, the people in the locker room — that’s all we have. Just coming together, you know, being a team and staying together is a big key.”
All discourse on this team’s postseason outlook comes to a halt on Sunday, March 12 when the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is revealed during the selection show beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN.