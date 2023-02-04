In a game where the backcourt failed to meet its usual standards, NC State men’s basketball pulled out a 72-64 victory over Georgia Tech. This marked a season sweep over the Yellow Jackets, the first since the 2012-13 season.
After an offensive explosion against Florida State, the Wolfpack (19-5, 9-4 ACC) faced a much different scenario against Georgia Tech (8-15, 1-12 ACC). The game largely consisted of both teams trading blows, as the Yellow Jackets continued to put up a fight throughout the entirety of the game. However, the Pack gained the upper hand by capitalizing on Georgia Tech’s mistakes late in the game.
NC State has largely relied on its very talented guards for the majority of the season, but Georgia Tech was able to significantly limit their production. That being said, graduate forward DJ Burns and sophomore forward Ernest Ross were unstoppable in the first half and during crucial moments.
Right from the tip, it was obvious that the Wolfpack would have its hands full. By the 12-minute mark of the first half, the Yellow Jackets shot the ball more efficiently than NC State, earning themselves an eight-point lead. The Pack was able to strike back largely due to Burns’ presence under the basket and senior guard Casey Morsell beginning to find his rhythm behind the arc.
“When things get rough for us, we don’t bat an eye,” Burns said. “We’ve learned to come closer together, and that’s exactly what we did. They were way more aggressive than we were ready for.”
As the first half went on, Georgia Tech’s guards continued to perform well offensively, giving the Yellow Jackets a much-needed boost as they extended their lead to five points at the 9:22 mark in the first half. However, that didn’t last long — a quick layup from Burns and an and-one layup from Ross tied the game back up.
Georgia Tech continued to nail shots, denying NC State a chance to take the lead. This changed when Ross drilled a corner 3 to give the Pack its first lead since the early minutes of the game. The rare 3 from Ross was a major boost for NC State — up until that point, the team was shooting a woeful 22.2% from beyond the arc. When Morsell drained a tightly-contested triple at the buzzer to give the Pack a six-point lead going into the break, it seemed that shooting slump was turning around.
Heading into the second half, it was more of the same as Burns and Morsell helped the Wolfpack jump out to a quick nine-point lead. Georgia Tech struck back, trimming NC State’s lead down to one thanks to a pair of 3s from guard Miles Kelly. Around this time, Morsell picked up a Flagrant 1 call after making contact with a player out of bounds, which seemed to give Georgia Tech some momentum upon tying the game at the free throw line. Forward Ja’Von Franklin then slammed down a dunk, which put the Yellow Jackets back in front.
Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith gave the Wolfpack a little wiggle room, forcing a turnover and dunking to tie the game at 54 apiece. Both teams continued to trade blows within the paint, which culminated with a layup by Burns to cut the lead down to one at 61-60. Burns was then fouled, hitting both free throws to give the Pack a 62-61 lead.
NC State retained the lead for the remainder of the game, using the full-court press to force a pair of Georgia Tech turnovers. The Wolfpack was also able to ride a 10-2 run to finish the game, including another highly contested 3 by Morsell and clutch trips to the charity strip by Ross and Joiner.
“It was really good to see us finish,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “We finished the game with three or four stops to win the game.”
Even though the Pack didn’t see its usual contributions from Smith and graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, their impact shouldn’t be overlooked. Smith tallied a career-high 10 assists, and Joiner was a constant source of defensive energy.
Scoring wasn’t an issue, either, with Burns and Ross combining for 40 points. Burns, who has been on an offensive tear as of late, also grabbed eight rebounds. Ross tallied seven of his own to continue to establish himself as a threat under the basket.
“I thought our frontcourt was tremendous,” Keatts said. “Ernest [Ross] was great, DJ [Burns] was great, [redshirt junior forward] Greg [Gantt] gave us great minutes, and so we found a way to win when our two big superstars didn’t play their best game.”
Morsell’s impact in this game cannot be overlooked, pouring in a game-high four 3s to total 17-points on the day. He helped keep the Pack’s offensive strategy two-dimensional as most of the focus seemed to be on the bigs down low.
“Every game presents different challenges,” Morsell said. “This game, we were hitting them from the inside, and I just tried to stay outside and make my shots.”
For NC State, it was reassuring to see how well the team performed in a game where Smith didn’t play his best. Burns and Ross continue to show their importance by demonstrating their capability to get down and dirty to get the job done.
“[Burns] had 26 the other day and then 21 tonight,” Keatts said. “What a great personality this kid is. Good player, great touch, and I love what he brings to our team.”
The team will need to expect Joiner and Smith to return to normal next week at Virginia, a team that is notorious for limiting offensive production. For Morsell, this will be a homecoming after playing his first two collegiate seasons with the Cavaliers.
“We need a major resume builder,” Morsell said. “What better chance to go to Charlottesville and pull that out.”
The Pack will return to action in Charlottesville, Virginia, taking on the No. 6 Cavaliers on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ACC Network.