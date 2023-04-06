NC State men’s basketball had a season to remember.
The team finished its season with 23 wins, 12 conference wins and notched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018, falling short to Creighton in the round of 64. While the Wolfpack couldn’t recreate the magic of the Cardiac Pack from 40 years ago, this year's squad will be remembered for its impressive individual and team play.
Head coach Kevin Keatts has his hands full this summer as he’ll try to rebuild his team position by position. He’ll have to replace two players who averaged 17 points per game and two players who locked down the paint, among other pieces.
Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith announced via social media that he would be entering his name into the 2023 NBA draft. Smith did the same last spring but ultimately decided to return to the City of Oaks to lead his team this past season.
Love you WPN forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6cxuVW4UcP— Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) March 29, 2023
The phenom averaged 17.9 points per game as the leader of the Pack and earned second team All-ACC honors. He was also the team leader in assists, averaging 4.1 per game, and steals, averaging 1.4 per game. His presence on both ends of the hardwood will be missed in PNC Arena as there is now a massive hole in the team's backcourt.
To make matters more complicated, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner has no remaining years of collegiate eligibility. Smith and the Ole Miss transfer formed one of the most lethal backcourts in the NCAA as Joiner averaged a career-high 17.0 points per game. Either member of the duo could erupt for upwards of 30 points on any given night, which kept NC State fans locked in all season. It’s safe to say the offensive production of these explosive guards will be difficult to replace next year.
Saved his best for last. 📈 @JarkelJoiner pic.twitter.com/9bbOF2vynj— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 21, 2023
Junior forward Ebenezer Dowuona, graduate forward Jack Clark and redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt have all decided to test their luck in the transfer portal.
Dowuona was a defensive cornerstone of the Wolfpack this season. His presence in the paint was felt on the offensive end and impossible to ignore on the defensive side. He led the team in blocks per game with an average of .9 per game. Dowuona has already found a new home at Georgia Tech.
NEWS: NC State transfer Ebenezer Dowuona has committed to Georgia Tech, he tells @On3sports. Story: https://t.co/Js8CUNDJ7R pic.twitter.com/ykD6kW5Ygk— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2023
Clark only appeared in 23 games for the red-and-white but made an impact when he was on the court. His size alone will be missed, but Clark has many layers to his game. He blocked shots, scored inside and was able to stretch the floor consistently for the NC State squad. He has not announced where he will be playing next year, but Keatts and company will miss him in Raleigh.
This season, Gantt was given the opportunity to contribute but never found his footing in Keatts’ system. Following the injury to graduate forward Dusan Mahorcic and the lingering injuries to Clark, Gantt found himself in the starting lineup more often than not. Even with the opportunities, Gantt could not perform. He averaged two points per game and added over four boards.
There are also members of the squad who are still undecided on what their futures hold. Graduate forward DJ Burns has one year of college eligibility remaining. The big man became a fan favorite in one year, fielding raucous cheers whenever he touched the ball within the 3-point line. Burns was efficient, landing top five in the ACC in field goal percentage, and he’s also a natural scorer. All in all, returning Burns to the lineup is step one for Keatts and the program.
Smooth buckets from DJ 🪣 pic.twitter.com/9tKzOKv9bK— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 23, 2023
Senior guard Casey Morsell also has the option to return to the Pack for another year. The Tony Bennett product was an important piece of the puzzle this season. He averaged roughly 12 points per outing and was an efficient shooter from behind the arc.
The Wolfpack is losing a large part of its core, meaning other players will have to step up in their absences. Sophomore forward Ernest Ross should take on a larger role next season, and sophomore guard Breon Pass and freshman guard LJ Thomas will have to step into much larger roles as well in efforts to replace Smith and Joiner. In addition, freshman forward Isaiah Miranda sat out this season but is slated to suit up in the fall of 2023, and he could be a dark horse candidate for leading the team in scoring.
Keatts has a lofty job ahead of him this off-season, and it looks like he’ll have to work some wonders in the transfer portal if the Wolfpack is to get back to where it was this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.