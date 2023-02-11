No. 22 NC State men’s basketball bounced back from a frustrating performance against Virginia with a 92-62 victory over Boston College.
In its second game of a three-game road trip, the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) fixed many of the issues it had in its last outing. The Pack forced the Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) to commit 17 turnovers, which created scoring opportunities, and heated up behind the arc, cashing in on 15 3-pointers throughout the afternoon.
From the beginning, it was sophomore guard Terquavion Smith and graduate forward DJ Burns who carried most of the load. Throughout the first half, Smith continued to show his offensive prowess as he scored 14 with a pair of 3-pointers. Burns made an immediate impact in the paint, flirting with an early double-double by the halfway mark with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The presence of Burns was crucial in helping offset the presence of Eagles forward Quinten Post. A towering presence, Post was crucial in the Eagles’ victory over the Pack last year and was certainly a focal point in this game. Burns and Post met each other many times in the paint, and despite Burns’ best efforts, Post still managed to have a strong performance.
With 9:53 left in the half, Burns collected his second foul, rendering him to the bench for the remainder of the half. In the meantime, Post continued to work as the Pack had no answer for him. At halftime, he had 16 of the Eagles’ 32 points.
In the last five minutes of the half, NC State truly began to grab the momentum behind the offensive firepower of graduate guard Jarkel Joiner. Heading into this game, Joiner had been struggling shooting the ball, but he put those concerns to rest, cashing in for three 3-pointers in the last five minutes of the half.
To the delight of State fans, graduate forward Jack Clark checked into the game in his first appearance since suffering a core muscle injury against Clemson on Dec. 30. He immediately made an impact, playing great defense to help the Pack go to the locker room with a 44-32 advantage.
Heading into the second half, the Pack immediately flexed its muscles, generating an early 15-4 run in which Smith scored his 1,000th career point. NC State’s success from deep continued as Joiner and senior guard Casey Morsell each rang true from beyond the arc, and Morsell truly got going in the second half, knocking in four 3-pointers.
The Eagles’ offense eventually came to life, but it seemed like the game had truly gotten out of hand for them, especially with the Pack holding a 23-point lead. Part of this came from the Pack’s ability to shut down Post, who after a dominant first-half performance was limited to only four points in the second. However, the Eagles were able to find other options mainly from the efforts of guard Mason Madsen, who had eight points in the final 20 minutes.
However, Boston College did not have an answer for NC State as the Wolfpack’s perimeter shooting continued to heat up. Joiner saw more success from distance, putting up 15 more points en route to a game-high 26. Even Clark shot the ball well, cashing in two late 3-pointers to help push the Pack away from the Eagles.
Despite NC State mainly finding its offensive production from 3-point range, Burns was able to contribute down low as well. After getting into some early foul trouble, Burns came in and succeeded in the paint with eight points in the second half along with three boards to finish the game with a double-double.
During the game, the Pack never seemed to falter, holding the lead for the majority of the contest. A great offensive performance gives lots of hope moving forward following a rough showing in its last game.
The Pack will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as it visits Syracuse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.