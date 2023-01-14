NC State gymnastics had yet another excellent outing that was overshadowed by defeat, this time at the hands of Michigan State.
The Wolfpack (0-2) fell to the Spartans (1-1) 196.400 to 196.375 at Reynolds Coliseum in its home-opener of the 2023 season. Michigan State narrowly outperformed the red-and-white on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
The evening started in the vault competition, with senior Emily Shepard posting a team-high 9.900, followed by junior Krista Zultevicz and senior Chloe Negrete, who both posted a 9.825. The Wolfpack scored a 49.125 on the vault as a team, falling short of Michigan State’s 49.200. Despite this, the vault was NC State’s second-best event.
The next competition on the menu was the uneven bars. This was neither Michigan State nor NC State’s best event with the Spartans posting a 48.600 and the Wolfpack 49.100, but the Pack got the better of that event. Shepard and senior Alexis Ortega both posted a team-best 9.875.
The balance beam was the Pack’s lowest-scoring event. Finishing with a 48.900, it was the only event on the night that the team posted below 49.000. The beam has proven to be NC State’s lowest-scoring event after a 48.650 effort in its last outing, which also happened to be its lowest score of that meet.
The last competition of the night, the floor routine, was the best event for each squad. NC State scored a 49.250 but fell short of Michigan State’s 49.400. Shepard posted her second 9.900 on the night, followed by junior Madison Benson’s 9.850.
The Pack recorded season-best scores in three out of four events, so there’s plenty to look forward to as the season progresses. Freshman Kailee Adomaites didn’t do as well on the bars as she did on her last time out, but she was the only freshman to participate in any competition and looks to be a bright spot for the future of this team.
The Pack’s next meet is a tri-meet in Reynolds Coliseum, where NC State will host George Washington and Pitt at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.