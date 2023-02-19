NC State gymnastics claimed its sixth, seventh and eighth wins of the season at a quad meet in Philadelphia, scoring higher than Temple, George Washington and Penn on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The Wolfpack (8-6) tallied a season-high road score of 196.450 in the quad meet, enough to beat out George Washington’s second-place score of 196.075. Temple (8-10) and Penn came in third and fourth place with respective scores of 195.450 and 195.125.
The Pack had a stellar showing on the beam, posting a season-high score of 49.400, the fifth-highest in program history in the event. The beam, which was NC State’s second event of the night, was highlighted by none other than seniors Chloe Negrete and Alexis Ortega. It’s common for those two to lead the Pack’s gymnasts night in and night out, and this meet was no different. Ortega posted an impressive 9.900 on the beam and Negrete posted a 9.925, while junior Krista Zultevicz followed with a score of 9.875.
Before the beam, NC State started its night on the bars, where it scored an admirable 48.975. Ortega was once again the center of attention by scoring a career-high 9.900 in the event. Not far behind was senior Emily Shepard and sophomore Lauren Rutherford, who put up scores of 9.800 and 9.775, respectively. To round out the red-and-white’s beam rotation, freshmen Sofia Obregon and Kailee Adomaites each scored a 9.750.
Continuing its strong night, NC State put up a team mark of 49.150 on the floor in its third rotation. Shepard and Negrete, two steadfast members of the Pack’s floor lineup, delivered as per usual, each scoring 9.875 in the event. Behind them was Rutherford, who scored a 9.825, while junior Gabrielle Diaz and Ortega rounded out NC State’s scoring on the floor.
To cap off its impressive night, NC State posted a 48.950 on the vault. The final rotation of the night saw Negrete record a 9.875 mark that led the team while Shepard scored a 9.850. Finally, Rutherford and Ortega both scored a 9.800 to cap it all off.
After one of its most successful meets of the season, NC State sets its sights on a tri-meet where it will compete against Long Island and a familiar foe — Temple. The tri-meet is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.