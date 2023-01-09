Even NC State gymnastics’ record-breaking first-meet score just wasn’t enough to take down the rival UNC Tar Heels in the Pack’s 2023 season-opener.
After a strong 2022 campaign, NC State (0-1) continued its upward trajectory, shattering its previous program record of a first-meet score with a tally of 195.525. However, the Heels (2-2) were able to one-up their rivals in Chapel Hill, scoring 196.325 to overshadow the red-and-white.
Even in the loss, there were still quite a few bright spots for NC State, where a number of newcomers made a clear impact in their debuts and returning gymnasts continued to perform well.
The Pack’s night started on the bars, where it posted the highest score out of any competition with a score of 49.100. Senior Emily Shepard paced NC State in this event, posting a strong score of 9.875 while freshman Kailee Adomaites and sophomore Lauren Rutherford tallied scores of 9.825.
The Pack’s next highest score was on the floor, putting up a total score of 48.925 in the competition. Rutherford continued her strong night, leading NC State on the floor with a score of 9.850. Junior Krista Zultevicz, a transfer from Kentucky, had a strong showing in her debut, putting up a 9.825 score in the competition while junior Gabrielle Diaz matched her score.
The vault competition was highlighted by senior Chloe Negrete’s return to the squad after an injury sidelined her in 2022. She led the Wolfpack with a score of 9.875, while Rutherford put up a tally of 9.800, contributing to the squad’s total score of 48.850.
NC State’s beam score of 48.650 was its lowest of the night. However, it was highlighted by another strong showing by Negrete, who, along with Diaz, posted a score of 9.775.
Despite losing its season-opener, there were plenty of positives that emerged from the Pack’s meet in Chapel Hill. In addition to breaking program records on its first day of action, both newcomers and returning players impressed, especially Rutherford, who posted three straight scores of over 9.800.
Next, NC State looks to build off the season-opener in its home debut in Reynolds Coliseum when it takes on Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 14. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.