It’s no lie that NC State football’s season hasn’t exactly gone to plan.
Normally, a game against Virginia Tech, who’s currently at rock bottom in the ACC Coastal division, would be just another routine win for the experienced and dangerous NC State squad. But as we all know, college football is anything but normal — as usual.
The crippling loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary puts a whole new spin on the upcoming Thursday night matchup between the Wolfpack and Hokies. While a roaring crowd creating an electric atmosphere in Carter-Finley will be business as usual, the performance under center will be anything but.
With graduate signal caller Jack Chambers primed to make his second start with the program against the Hokies, he’ll be looking to have a much different game than the one he and the offense had against NC State’s last opponents. The then-No. 18 Syracuse squad kept Chambers and the Pack out of the end zone all day long, holding them to just field goals.
If there was ever a game where Chambers and company would find the endzone, this is it, especially against a Hokie defense that has allowed an average of nearly 30 points a game against Power Five opponents. Most importantly, the under-the-lights showdown against Virginia Tech will provide a chance for the offense to establish a rhythm — getting reps in against a less-than-stellar defense.
With future matchups against teams such as Wake Forest, Louisville and UNC-Chapel Hill, Chambers will need to continue to establish a consistent and comfortable repertoire with his teammates to create an effective offense. It seems as though we’ll see flashes of this against the Hokies, who might possibly be the worst Power Five defense that NC State plays all year.
While all eyes will be on Chambers and the offense, it’s no doubt that the NC State defense will expect to feast on the Hokie’s offensive unit. It’ll look to single-out Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, who has thrown just as many interceptions as he has touchdowns, with seven. Furthermore, Wells is currently throwing at under 60% completion, directing his offense to a mere 19.4 points per game and a 33.3% conversion rate on third downs.
The Hokies put forth a decent rushing attack, averaging over 100 yards on the ground per game. Not unlike NC State, the Hokies tote a backfield by committee, with Wells even getting in on the action. However, it isn’t anything the savvy, veteran Wolfpack defense can’t handle.
Barring some unlikely circumstances, NC State’s nationally recognized defense should be able to restrict the Hokies on the scoreboard, giving Chambers and the offense ample opportunity, with little pressure, to get on the board themselves.
However, if unable to get it rolling on offense, NC State’s duel with the Hokies may be much closer than many may initially anticipate. If Virginia Tech is able to pick up where Syracuse left off, restricting the Leary-less offense to field goals, then the Thursday night duel may come down to the wire.
While Murphy's law says Chambers touchdown deficiency could go on forever, it’s nearly inevitable that he’ll guide the Wolfpack to the promised land. Against a weak Hokie defense, those touchdowns will likely come in this game, providing the boost of confidence NC State needs to get back on track.
With what should be a rumpus environment in Carter-Finley Stadium, there’s no doubt that NC State has a lot on the line, especially as the team still aims for a 10-win season and fights to stay inside the top-25 nationally ranked teams.
But as the Hokies take the three and a half hour trip from Blacksburg, Virginia to Raleigh, they know how small NC State’s margin for error is for the rest of the season. And with virtually nothing to lose, Virginia Tech may just give NC State more of a battle than anyone thought.
All will be revealed on Thursday, Oct. 27 as the red-and-white’s kickoff against its ACC foe is set for 7:30 p.m.